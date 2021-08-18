Shares

HMD Global has launched the Nokia X20 smartphone in the Kenyan market. Two new smartphone is part of the Nokia smartphone mid-range portfolio, the G-series and X-series.

As part of the Nokia X-series, the Nokia X20 unlocks the potential of Android 11 Operating System, same as the recently launched Nokia X10 smartphone.

This smartphone has a 6.67 inch screen, a quad rear camera set-up of 64 MP and an Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460) processor.

Nokia X20 can also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager Kenya & East Africa HMD Global said: “Quality and refinement are hallmarks of the new X-series. With three years of Android TM upgrades, and three years of monthly security updates you can now keep your phone for even longer. With our most accessible 5G phone to date and aspirational and purposeful features, from the new Dual Sight multi-camera mode to watermarking and colour grading tools, you can enjoy capturing and sharing life’s precious moments using lightning fast 5G.”

The Nokia X20 is now available in mobile retail stores, Safaricom shops, Mobile Hub, Anisuma and Jumia. The smartphone comes in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colours with 6/128GB and 8/128GB configurations.

Nokia X20 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Body dimensions: 6.65 x 3.14 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size: 6.67 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

Main camera: Quad rear camera set-up 64 MP (wide)

5 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Midnight Sun, Nordic Blue