HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has launched the Nokia X10, in Kenya. The new Nokia X-series comes with three years of monthly security updates, three OS upgrades and a 100% compostable case.

Nokia X10 also offers our most accessible 5G speeds, up to 20 times faster than the average 4G speed for file sharing. The smartphone’s 48 MP rear quad-camera captures personalized imaging features, such as watermarking, to label your pictures from company logos to hashtags, on an easy-to-navigate 6.67 inch screen.

The smartphone also comes with a sharp 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and a powerful Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460) processor. The selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter with an enhanced photography technology. The Nokia X10 smartphone also features a 4470mAh non-removable battery fitted with a 18W fast charging technology.

Speaking at the launch of the new Nokia X10 smartphone, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager Kenya & East Africa HMD Global said, “Arriving hand-in-hand with its big brother, the Nokia X20, the Nokia X10 optimizes the new Nokia X-series range by hitting the pricing sweet spot for our smartphone customers. Bringing performance to the range, the device comes with 5G, signature longevity and powerful imaging solutions.”

Customers can grab this smartphone in mobile retail stores countrywide, Safaricom shops, Mobile Hub, Anisuma and Jumia.

Nokia X10 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Body dimensions: 168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm (6.65 x 3.14 x 0.36 in)

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Quad camera set-up 48 MP (wide)

5 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 8 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Forest, Snow