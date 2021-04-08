Shares

HMD Global has officially launched its latest addition to its 5 series smartphones, the Nokia 5.4, in Kenya. The launch follows the recent launch of the Nokia C1 Plus and the Nokia 1.4 phones into the Kenyan market.

The phone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system, a 6.39 inch touchscreen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Internal Storage, 48 MP main camera with a quad Camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 4000 mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 5.4 users will also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 720 x 1560 pixels impressive resolution.

When shooting content, Nokia 5.4 has emulated the experts for its Cinema mode. This function captures 24fps (the film industry standard) and allows users to shoot content in 21:9 cinematic format.

With a record history of durability, the Nokia 5.4 also comes with three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades, ensuring security.

Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manger, Kenya and East Africa at HMD Global said, “With the Nokia 5.4 we wanted to combine high performance with great value and offer more with this phone. I like to think we set the bar for what mid-range phones should offer, so it’s hugely important to me to design phones that not only perform but are also secure and built to last. Being built to last is about much more than craftsmanship, it’s the ongoing maintenance and updates. Whether you’re powering an electric car or a Nokia handset, understanding that software updates are vital to ensuring your tech’s performance is crucial. I’m proud to say that we are one of the firms who do this best.”

The Nokia 1.4 is available in mobile retail stores, priced at Ksh. 24,500. Additionally, HMD has included a screen protector and a clear back phone cover as part of accessories in the box.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM

Screen size: 6.39 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels

OS: Android 10

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad set-up 48 MP (wide)

5 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 16 MP (wide)

Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Polar Night, Dusk