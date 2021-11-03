Shares

Irvine Partners, a public relations and integrated marketing agency, has been awarded the Spotify communications account in Sub-Saharan Africa. Irvine begun work last month, heading up all PR activities in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania.

With a presence in 178 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including podcasts, Spotify has transformed people’s access to music and podcasts. The streaming platform is therefore well placed to provide relevant commentary on music and audio streaming, with focus on Africa.

Michelle Atagana, Spotify’s Head of Communications and Public Relations SSA, says that championing new genre discovery by being a leading partner for creators is a big focus for the brand.

“With Irvine Partners on board as our communications agency, we look forward to strengthening our positioning and commitment to the African market. Music, creativity, and storytelling is a great part of African culture, and we’re focusing on articulating Spotify’s offering for listeners and creators across the continent,” says Atagana.

Earlier this year, Spotify Africa introduced their EQUAL Artist Programme, its commitment to fostering equity for women in music globally. DBN Gogo, a DJ based in South Africa, was October’s Artist of the Month. Previous Artists of the Month include Nigerian star Tiwa Savage and Kenya’s Ssaru wa Manyaru.

“Film does well on our continent, as does arts and culture, and with the rise of self-publishing artists, we’re continually introduced to new talent in our own backyard. There is massive potential for Africa’s musicians and creatives, and we believe that Spotify Africa is well placed to be part of a movement that is calling on decision-makers and audiences to open up the industry and to diversify it with multi-layered talent and artistry. We’re looking forward to being part of this new era in entertainment with Spotify,” said Irvine Partners CEO, Rachel Irvine.