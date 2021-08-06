Shares

Music streaming platform Spotify has unveiled Sylvia Saru, popularly known as Ssaru, as its latest signing to its Equal Music Program. Equal is a global initiative by Spotify aimed at cultivating gender equality in music and support female artists and podcast creators both locally and internationally.

The 19-year old Kenyan rapper and singer-songwriter is the youngest artist to join the Spotify Equal program. Ssaru made her debut in the industry after her rap freestyles went viral. She then released her first video of her hit jam ‘Nyama’ and has since worked with other Kenyan artists like Benzema of the Ochungulo Family.

Ssaru originally worked on several dancehall projects that she has put on hold in the meantime, to focus on Gengetone. She is currently featured on Spotify’s playlist, Gengetone Fire, that highlights the biggest artists and tracks of the genre coming from Kenya.

Commenting on Ssaru’s addition to the Equal program, Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub Saharan Africa said, “Ssaru is breaking barriers and owning her voice in a space that is predominantly male dominated. She is a young, independent female artist who has fast become one of the female faces of a genre that is gaining massive international appeal. We launched EQUAL with the aim to upend the disparities faced by female creators and Ssaru is a primary example of an artist who is doing just that, it only makes sense that we have her on board.”

Ssaru also spoke on her addition to the program saying, “Being an Equal artist grants me tools to project positive vibrations to the entire human race the best way I know how, which is limitless.”