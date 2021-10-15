Shares

Pwani Oil has marked the 2021 Global Handwashing Day at the Likoni Ferry in partnership with Redcross Kenya, Swahilipot Hub and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). The handwashing exercise was aimed at advocating for handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

The exercise comes on the backdrop of COVID-19 which has seen handwashing with soap stand out as one of the best defense against the virus, along with other public health measures.

Signifying the critical role and value of handwashing, thousands of commuters washed their hands at designated handwashing points, displaying how a simple, cost-effective practice can save lives.

Early last year, Pwani Oil partnered with Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) to provide soap and hand-washing kits for thousands of commuters on the ferry as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pwani Oil further launched the Detrex Handwash soap during the exercise. Detrex is an antibacterial handwash soap that kills 99.9% germs. It has a medicinal fragrance and leaves hands hydrated. It is available in 300ml.

Commenting on the initiative, Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde said, “Global handwashing day is an annual reminder to everyone that handwashing with soap is a simple and affordable way to keep ourselves healthy and to avoid spreading germs. This year, as is our culture, we took time to educate and encourage the public on the importance of handwashing while highlighting the critical role hand hygiene plays in disease transmission.”

The ferry service provides transport to over 300,000 pedestrians and 6,000 vehicles daily at the Likoni Channel in Mombasa, making it one of the largest public transport providers in the region.