The LG commercial washing machine provides users with total laundry solutions including the most suitable equipment and full support for the laundry business.

Here are 3 reasons why users should greatly consider using the LG commercial washing machine.

1. It comes with Premium Powder Coating finish: The coating lasts a lifetime and ensures that the cleaning of the exterior is easy and fast. The premium powder coating ensures that the machine lasts longer and does not peel off.

2. It has an Inverter Direct Drive: The LG Commercial Laundry drum is directly attached to the motor providing superior durability and reliability.

3. Gyro Balancing System: This system provides the machine with an optimized performance through an advanced algorithm, which allows for errorless spin entry and on-time cycle completion. This is perfect and efficient for the laundry business.

How to clean the LG commercial washing machine

To clean the machine you need distilled white vinegar, baking soda, a spray bottle, a microfiber cloth, and a toothbrush.

1. Spray the washer drum with white vinegar.

2. At the same time, add your white vinegar to a spray bottle and spritz the inside of the drum.

3. Wipe all around it with a microfiber cloth, leaving no surface untouched.

4. Wipe around the rubber gaskets (the seals around the door). As you wipe around them, you will probably find scum, mildew, and even hair.

5. Measure out two cups of distilled white vinegar and pour it directly into your washing machine’s detergent dispenser, and set the washer to run on its longest cycle with the hottest water.

6. Sprinkle half a cup of baking soda directly into the drum of the washing machine and run it on the same settings, highest and hottest.

7. Spritz your vinegar onto a microfiber cloth and clean the outside and inside of the door until it shines. Run it along the entire front of the machine, making sure to get the knobs and control panel.

8. Leave the door ajar and let the machine air dry or wipe it with a dry microfiber cloth. Remember that your machine needs cleaning from time to time to keep it in shape.