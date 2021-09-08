Shares

Credit Bank has been recognized for its contribution to Sustainable Financing in Kenya at the 17th Energy Management Awards organized by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

The bank came in second place in the banking finance sector for its achievement towards stimulating real and sustainable economic development. This is through the application of best practices in policy, governance, and sustainable financing.

The Energy Management Awards are geared towards encouraging a culture of energy efficiency and conservation. The awards also recognize enterprises that have made major and sustainable gains in energy efficiency through the application of modern energy management principles and practices, and in turn made significant energy and cost reductions.

Commenting on the Award, Mrs. Betty Korir, Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer said, “This award reflects the aspirations and commitment that the bank has made to continuously evolve and grow not only with its clients but also in recognition of energy efficiency and conservation efforts in the country.”

She further noted that the bank continues to undertake Sustainable Finance Initiatives and has adopted the sustainable finance initiative guiding principles. It is these principles that have enabled it balance its business goals with the economic development priorities and socio-environmental concerns.

In 2020, the bank provided support amounting to Ksh. 2.5 billion to businesses in the Energy sector, Agriculture, Health, and Manufacturing, contributing directly to the country’s economic development and supporting the Big 4 agenda.

This is the third year in a row that Credit bank has been awarded in the Banking and Finance Sector, KAM Energy Awards.