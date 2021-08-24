Shares

Social media platform Tiktok is making it possible for anyone within its community to tune in LIVE to witness the Great Wildebeest Migration season in Kenya.

The wildlife event on Tiktok has been made possible through a collaboration between TikTok and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and Conservation International.

The four entities came together with an aim to raise awareness around biodiversity conservation and inspire action towards wildlife protection worldwide.

To catch all the LIVE action of The Great Migration from the Masai Mara National Park in Kenya, users can tune into the official TikTok Africa page on Tiktok from 25 and 29 August from 6:30 am to 8:00 am and 10:30 am to 2 pm EAT.

LIVE content will be curated by award-winning wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wu, and experts from renowned local organizations including African Wildlife Foundation, Maasai Mara National Reserve and the African Wildlife Foundation.

“We are delighted to partner with Kenya Tourism Board, IFAW, and Conservation International to bring the Great Migration and the topic of wildlife conservation to our global community. Through TikTok’s LIVE feature, we hope to bring this global phenomenon closer to everyone around the world, connecting people with a shared passion for wildlife, nature and conservation,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Content Operations Manager for Africa.

TikTok LIVE helps to bring together a global community over shared entertainment, educational, and inspiring experiences. TikTok users are encouraged to jump on the challenge and enjoy The Great Wildebeest Migration using the hashtag challenge and custom effect and help raise awareness around wildlife conservation within their communities.

The Great Wildebeest Migration happens following the change in seasons with millions of animals, mostly wildebeest and zebras, migrating from Tanzania’s Serengeti to Kenya’s Maasai Mara where the grassland is more fertile. The event is a daring and dangerous expedition for the animals as thousands die crossing the crocodile-infested Mara River as well as from other predator attacks.

Commenting on the new partnership with TikTok, Dr. Betty Radier, CEO Kenya Tourism Board said, “We recognize the important role TikTok plays in raising destination Kenya’s brand visibility around the globe. Together with TikTok we can engage the world with content and experiences from any part of the country and drive more awareness of our country and wildlife, especially during this time when travel is limited with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.”