The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering regional tourism growth and boosting intra-Africa trade through its participation in the Zambia Travel Expo (ZATEX) 2025.

The expo was held from June 5-7 at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre and it was an opportunity for KTB to sell the Magical Kenya brand, and showcase its diverse tourism experiences.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei underscored the immense potential of leveraging partnerships to drive travel within the continent. “We are aware of the immense potential that lies in leveraging collaboration, and our participation in ZATEX is part of a continuing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Zambia and Kenya,” Chepkemei stated. “We’ll continue to partner so the private sector on both ends, along with national carriers Zambia Airways and Kenya Airways, can bridge gaps to attract more visitors to both countries. Expos are a perfect platform to build the bridges we need for our destinations.”

The call for enhanced cooperation resonated throughout the expo. Angola’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Environment, Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, reiterated the collective need for collaboration to boost Africa’s global share of tourist arrivals. Chief Guest, Zambia’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Rodney Sikumba, representing Zambia’s President H.E. Hakainde Hichilema, emphasized the importance of anchoring tourism in domestic travel while accelerating opportunities for intra-African exploration. “Africa’s strength lies in our diversity — through destination collaboration, we can create packages that offer travellers unique cross-border experiences while boosting our economies,” Sikumba affirmed.

The three-day event provided KTB with a prime opportunity to raise awareness for the upcoming 15th Magical Kenya Travel Expo, scheduled for October 1–3, 2025.

Moving forward, KTB is set to expand joint marketing initiatives with African and other global destinations. This strategy aims to promote greater regional collaboration and strengthen crucial business-to-business (B2B) networks through ongoing trade shows, targeted marketing campaigns, and strategic partnerships. These efforts are all geared towards achieving Kenya’s ambitious goal of reaching five million tourist arrivals by 2027.