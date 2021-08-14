Shares

With the recent launch of Spotify in Kenya, Kenyans can now access to an app that is a one-stop shop for music and podcasts. Though the podcast format has been around for some time now, in the last two years podcast consumption has increased, and people are getting more creative.

The experience of streaming music and listening to a podcast on one platform is one of the many impressive features of the Spotify app that attracts users. Today, there are over 2.9 million podcast titles available to Spotify listeners in Kenya for free.

Data on Spotify shows that Kenyans are listening to a mixture of local and foreign podcasts. In Kenya, the top three most listened to podcasts are The Mics are open, Legally Clueless and The Sandwich Podcast. The data further showed that listeners are keen to support local creators and are leaning towards comedy and empowering content.

Commenting on the status of her podcast in Kenya, Adele Onyango of Legally Clueless said, “2 years after founding my podcast, Legally Clueless, it’s very clear to me that we are in the middle of a great shift in the media space. A shift that I believe is very important for Africans because we can finally have full agency over our voices, stories and issues that affect our communities in a manner that is unbiased or censored. On my podcast we have various Africans sharing stories from their lived realities and it has resulted in us learning more about each other and realizing our similarities, differences and most importantly, our raw strengths.”

Also on the top 10 list are religious-themed and inspirational podcasts; Apostle Joshua Selman and Divercity 1 Love Christian Network.

Kenyans are also embracing homegrown podcasts, this being seen with the new podcasters that are coming up on Spotify. Podcasts such as The Mettā Podcast, Surviving Nairobi, and The Spread are just a few examples of shows rising in popularity that explore various genres.

