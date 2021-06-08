Shares

The Kenya Film Commission recently launched the Reel County Film Festival under the My County My Story program. The program is aimed at growing the local film industry. Deadline for all entries for the program is 11th June, 2021.

The content created in different counties will tell stories, feature prominent people and or feature locations of the counties. The content created will then be offered for selection into the Reel County Film Festival.

Content selection criteria

Feature Films Short films Documentaries Animation Implementation

Due to the current COVID-19 protocols, the Commission will execute a Virtual Reel County Film Festival. The festival will be a 4-day event running from the 23rd to 26th of June 2021 and will comprise of the following.

1. Virtual screenings of submitted content: The virtual screenings will take place on the Kenya Film Commission YouTube channel. Each day will feature screenings of the selected productions. The Commission will award the producers of the content a screening fee as follows.

Feature Films – Ksh. 70,000

Short Films – Ksh. 70,000

Documentaries – Ksh. 70,000

Animation – Ksh. 70,000

2. Panel discussions – Film reviews: At the end of the screening of each production, a panel comprising of film professionals will hold film review discussions.

3. Virtual workshops: At the end of each screening day, a one-hour virtual workshop will be conducted on the specific categories for the day. These workshops are meant to capacity build filmmakers on the things to consider when doing their next productions.

Once the content is received, the jury will shortlist content from the categories listed above and identify the top productions to be screened during the festival. The jury will be made up of 5 members drawn from the Commission and the film industry,

Terms and conditions

1. Length – Content must comply with the duration listed below.

Feature Films (min 60 mins)

Short films (7-40 mins)

Documentaries (20-40 mins)

Animation (5-10 mins)

2. Screening – Content submitted for consideration MUST be classified by Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB). The film must comply with government regulations on taste and decency.

3. Content – Content must be locally produced by a Kenyan production company and featuring Kenyan actors. Preference will be given to content produced within the Counties.

Content can be in scripted or unscripted formats.

Content should be fully edited and ready for screening

Content submitted is open to all genres.

Content can be in any language but in sections that are not in English or Kiswahili, subtitles MUST be provided.

Provide copies without any branding or watermarks as it hampers vetting and screening of the same.

Watermarked content will be disqualified.

4. Synopsis – Attach a Synopsis for your content (Maximum 400 words).

5. Production date – Content submitted must have been produced after 2015

6. Submission – Only one submission per title is required i.e., do not submit the same content more than once.

Each submission should include the following

Submission copy in Digital (We Transfer)

Fully completed entry form

Trailer

Synopsis

Poster

For submissions, applicants should submit their content via WeTransfer to the email: submissions@filmingkenya.com. A duly completed form should also be submitted together with the film.