The WRC Safari Rally Kenya Greening legacy project saw up to 10,500 trees planted in Kakamega and Kisumu counties on 2nd-3rd June 2021. Sports CS Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko, and WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Mr. Phineas Kimathi lead various Environmental conservation groups during the initiative.

The CS Sports Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed called on Kenyans to support the WRC Safari Rally greening legacy agenda to plant 6 million trees in 2021.

“The program targets wetlands and water catchment areas affected by deforestation, traditional Safari Rally Routes, and the Moi International Sports Centre’s spectator stage, Kasarani,” said CS Amina.

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko stated that the late Professor Wangari Maathai’s sustained environmental conservation battle has born fruits with the climate change agenda adopted by people of all ages. “We have less than ten years to take drastic action to reverse the consequences of climate change,” he said.

WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Mr. Phineas Kimathi said that the project has seen over 655,000 trees planted under the WRC conservation theme. The target of the initiative is to grow 19 million trees over three years to commemorate 19 years the Safari Rally was out of the World Rally Championship circuit.

The second day of the campaign saw thousands of trees planted at the KALRO Sugar Research Institute (SRI) and along river Kibos. SRI Director Dr. Omondi, Kisumu CEC Environment Mr. Orimba, CEC Tourism Achie Alai and WRC Safari Rally Greening legacy project Head Ivy Kaburu led the initiative.

The project has seen thousands of trees planted along River Thingithu, Thanantu, Bwothunaro, Meru County, Thika River in Kiambu, Machakos county, and in various schools and health centers in the greater Mount Kenya region