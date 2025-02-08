Shares

KCB Bank has launched its 2025 WRC Safari Rally tree planting initiative at Shermoi Southlake Primary School and Mirera High School in Naivasha. A total of 450 fruit trees, including avocado and guava, as well as pine, cypress, and grevillea seedlings.

KCB provided 700 seedlings for the two schools, with each institution receiving an equal share. This initiative is a key component of the Bank’s environmental agenda, aimed at reducing carbon emissions ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC). The rally is scheduled to take place from March 20th to 23rd in Naivasha and other locations.

As part of its broader conservation efforts, KCB has set a target to plant 3,000 trees in partnership with schools that bank with it across various counties. This initiative will continue during and after the rally.

The 2025 WRC Safari Rally tree planting initiative is a part of KCB’s larger environmental strategy, which aims to plant 1.5 million trees this year. This follows the successful planting of 1.3 million trees under the KCB Linda Miti Initiative, which is a part the Bank’s mission of combating climate change and fostering a greener future.

KCB Bank is sponsoring the 2025 WRC Safari Rally for the fifth consecutive year to the tune of Ksh. 209 million. It will also sponsor four Kenyan rally drivers including Nikhil Sachania, Evans Kavisi, Tinashe Gatimu and Karan Patel.