Shares

The Directorate of Immigration Services and Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) have launched a passports delivery service. The service will see PCK deliver passports to applicants at a convenient physical address of their choice, or at the nearest postal office.

The two institutions also signed an addendum to the initial MOU that seeks to address countrywide coverage of passport delivery services as well as door-to-door delivery by PCK.

“In the era of COVID-19 pandemic, this strategic partnership will help Immigration services decongest their premises by having documents delivered to Kenyan’s doorstep,” said Dan Kagwe, the CEO and Postmaster General of PCK.

Alexander Muteshi, the Director General, Directorate of Immigration Services elaborated on the process. He said that when a passport is ready for delivery, the client will receive a notification that contains a link to the postal passport delivery self-service portal.

The applicant will then input the tracking number, personal details, select preferred delivery location and pay the minimal applicable delivery fee.

The move by the 2 institutions will reduce the number of trips that passport applicants make to immigration offices to a single visit, for submission and biometrics. The move was necessitated by the need of the directorate to decongest and reduce the number of clients frequenting their offices as well as reduce the number of trips the client has to make in their quest to acquire a passport.

PCK is establishing itself as the ideal delivery partner for Government Agencies, and this partnership enables it to be just that. Kagwe further stated that Posta Kenya is making efforts to respond to the fast-changing consumer needs in adaptation of new technologies, in order to enable the development of suitable last-mile delivery networks.