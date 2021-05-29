Shares

Spotify, a music streaming app, has launched new offers for users to enjoy the the app since it was launched in Kenya early this year. Spotify Premium is offering three months free of charge to eligible first-time users for the individual Premium plan. The offer is on up to 22nd June, 2021.

The Spotify Premium option offers subscribers an audio streaming experience with ad-free music listening, and on-demand audio anytime. On Spotify, users get access to more than 70 million tracks and more than 2.6 million podcast titles that include topics such as comedy, society & culture, sports, business and more right at your fingertips.

Subscribers are able to select songs of their favorite genres, or binge on their favorite podcasts. For even more endless discovery that makes it easier to find music, listeners can check out their very own personalized playlists like Discover Weekly, Time Capsule and the recently launched Spotify Mixes and more.

Spotify offers local, curated playlists that are continuously updated with the newest releases giving you the opportunity to discover new music and artists from Kenya and the rest of Africa. Some of the playlists that are updated weekly for your enjoyment include African Heat, AmaPiano Grooves, RADAR Africa, and most recently, Gengetone Fire.

Spotify streaming plans offer individual, family, Duo and Student options. Users are able to search Spotify’s worldwide catalog and browser and search pages, to adapt to the local market and users’ taste. Currently, Spotify Premium streaming tops out at 320kbps which is the base streaming quality for other services available.