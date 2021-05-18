Shares

OPPO has launched the OPPO Band to its wearable smart device line in Kenya. OPPO Kenya will sell the basic sport version in black at Ksh. 5,999 from e-commerce site Jumia and all OPPO brand stores.

The OPPO Band will start selling on May 20, 2021 with an offer that will see the first 100 customers on Jumia purchase it for Ksh. 3,999. This offer will run till May 23, 2021 or till the first 100 Bands are sold.

The new OPPO Band features a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function, which monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) every second during sleep. The Band also offers 12 workout modes and other convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles. The OPPO Band uses a high-performance, low-power processor and uses a 100mAh battery that can be fully charged in under 2 hours.

The OPPO Band also comes with a heart rate monitor that can monitor the user’s heart rate around the clock. If the heart rate becomes too high, the smart band will vibrate to warn the user of irregular heartbeat. With the OPPO Band measuring heart rate during exercise, users can avoid over-training and learn what pace they need to keep to ensure that they are progressing towards their goals.

The OPPO Band has 12 built-in workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket and Yoga. With the OPPO Band recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in OPPO’s HeyTap Health app, which is key to boosting motivation for an active life.

As an extension of the user’s smartphone, the OPPO Band will notify users of any messages or calls, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band. Modern convenience for modern lives.

OPPO Band specifications

Dimensions: 40.4mm x 17.6mm x 11.45mm (11.95mm including heart rate sensor)

Strap type: Flexible

Adjustable strap length: 130–205mm around the wrist

Strap Width: 15mm

Suitable wrist circumference: 130-205mm

Screen type: AMOLED

Screen size: 1.1 inches

Resolution: 126 x 294 pixels

Battery capacity: 100mAh

Maximum use time: 12 days

OS: Android 6.0; iOS 12.0

Chip: Apollo3

Storage: 16MB

Sensors: 3-axis acceleration sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical SpO2 sensor

Exercises: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, Yoga

Health monitoring features: Continuous SpO2 monitoring, Sleep monitoring, Real-time heart rate monitoring, Daily activity, Get-up reminders, Breathing exercise

Other Features:

Message notifications

Incoming call notifications

Call rejection

Timer/Stopwatch

Alarms

Weather reports

Music playback control

Camera control

Find my phone

Colors: Black