The 4th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV Market is scheduled for 5th to 7th May, 2021. This year’s event will take on a hybrid approach for the workshops, conferences and pitching competition to ensure safety measures during this pandemic season. The sessions will be streamed through the Kenya Film Commission YouTube channel.

This year’s event is themed; The Future of Content Creation In Africa. The winners stand a chance to win Ksh. 500,000 for each category, including Film, Animation, Documentary and TV.

The workshop and conference sessions addressing various topics will be in the form of webinars with key industry players in participation. The topics of discussion within the Conferences include

Opportunities and challenges in international co-productions.

Role of Broadcasters regarding the local productions quota requirement.

Opportunities within the Animation Industry.

Opportunities in Gaming and ESports in Africa.

Financial Models within the film industry.

The Production Value Chain and Money in Content Creation

The Workshops will cover the following key areas

Digital and virtual creation.

Monetization of Animation projects and access to digital markets.

Tax in the Creative Industry.

Marketing and Distribution of content.

The Pitching Competition will be a physical event where those shortlisted in the 4 categories will be invited to pitch their concepts to a live jury. The jury will comprise representative filmmakers from the various Associations and Guilds.

The pitching sessions will be held at the Sarit Centre Expo, Westlands, Nairobi, with highlights airing NTV on Saturday, 8th May 2021 at 8 PM.