Infinix has officially launched it newest phone, the Infinix HOT 10T, under its Hot Series in Kenya. The tech-company has continuously produced smartphones with great performance, design and quality.

The Infinix HOT 10T 128GB + 4GB version is retailing at Ksh. 17,499 and the 64GB + 4GB version is retailing at Ksh. 15,499. The device will be available in Infinix outlets countrywide.

The smartphone brand recently won the iF Design Award 2021 for discipline product design, in the Telecommunication category. This award is an internationally recognized arbiter of quality for exceptional design. With The Future Is Now as its brand slogan, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are and what they stand for.

Following the win, the Infinix Hot 10T is expected to impress in design, performance and usability. The smartphone also comes with a 48 megapixel camera, with a revolutionary feature dubbed super nightscape. The smartphone is set to be perfect for those of us who love gaming, socializing, having fun and spending time browsing social media, listening to music in fitness, and watching videos at night among others.

The Infinix HOT 10T runs on Android 11 and XOS 7.6 operating systems. It comes with MediaTek Helio G70 processor that enables the phone to offer high performance and speed, 128 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM, triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main camera and a 8 MP selfie camera. It also comes with 5000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 50W flash charging.

Infinix HOT 10T Specifications

Screen: 6.82 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

Camera: Triple camera set-up 48MP main camera, 2MP Depth + AI Lens

Front Camera: 8MP

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G70

GPU: Arm Mali-G52 MC2

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB/64 GB

OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6 Skin

Battery: 5000mAh

Network: 2G, 3G, dual 4G

Colours: 7-degree Purple, 95-degree Black, Morandi Green and Heart of Ocean.