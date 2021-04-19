Shares

Smartphone manufacturer, Infinix, has been announced as the winner of this year’s iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Infinix Zero 8, won in the discipline product, in the Telecommunication category.

Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design, organizes the iF Design Award.

A 98-member jury made up of independent experts from around the globe came to the decision to announce Infinix Zero 8 the winner, citing its premium materials including a tasteful combination of glass, metal and polycarbonate.

The smartphone features include a 6.8 inch FHD+ smooth display and an ultra-night and ultra-wide-angle cameras. The smartphone is extra attractive with its minimalist yet exquisite design finish is assured through gem cut surfaces. The competition received about 10,000 entries submitted from 52 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

With The Future Is Now as its brand slogan, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are and what they stand for.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

Infinix Zero 8 specifications

Dimensions: 6.64 x 3.00 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.85 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

OS: Android 10

Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Dual camera setup

48 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

Battery: non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh

Other features: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Colours: Silver Diamond, Black Diamond, Green Diamond