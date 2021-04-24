Shares

Huawei Mobile’s launch of smartwatches in the Kenyan market in the last one year has played a critical role in helping people stay healthy and crush their fitness goals. A special feature, the SpO2, measures oxygenation in the blood accurately, a measurement that is compared to that of medical equipment.

The available smartwatches in the market include Huawei GT2 pro retailing at Ksh. 34,999, Huawei GT2 retailing at Ksh. 24,999 and Huawei Watch fit retailing at Ksh. 11,999 in Huawei retail shops countrywide.

To satisfy the technological needs of users, Huawei smartwatches offer multiple functions that meet users’ different goals, from measuring the number of steps per day, keeping track of calorie burn and measuring heart rate or levels of energy and Oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2).

With the smartwatches, you can have a detailed record of your health indices and have a reference to know when it is necessary to go to the doctor. The smartwatches offer premium features like SpO2 monitoring, which measures the concentration of oxygen-carrying hemoglobin in the blood.

When SpO2 is less than 90% it is considered low and can cause a person to experience fatigue and a racing pulse. Being below that percentage often has adverse long-term health effects, so it is crucial to continually monitor and analyze these readings. Other mild symptoms that may go unnoticed and that are due to low levels of your oxygen in the blood are: drowsiness, tiredness, dizziness and a rapid heartbeat. But when the brain is deprived of oxygen in the blood it can suffer more serious damage such as slow response times, poor memory, an irritable personality and other irregularities.

For those who enjoy extreme sports at high altitude or those who need to maintain high levels of concentration at work, an SpO2 monitor smartwatch can be an indispensable safety feature.

This function was incorporated in the Huawei Watch GT 2 through OTA and now it’s optimized with Huawei Watch Fit through Huawei TruSeen 4.0 monitoring technology, designed to allow light to focus more intensely and penetrate the blood more for improved SpO2 and rhythm reading accuracy cardiac.

To visualize the data and its development, Huawei created the Huawei Health application, which will also offer tips for you to relax, change your sleep habits and improve your quality of life.