Huawei Mobile Kenya has today announced the launch of its latest fitness watch, Huawei Watch Fit that is retailing at Ksh. 11,999 in Huawei retail stores across the country. Like most people struggling with keeping track of their fitness and wellness journeys, this smartwatch will come in handy.

The Huawei Watch Fit was made available on pre-order on 3rd December and customers who pre-ordered the smartwatch received a gift in the form of an umbrella.

With Huawei’s products and services being available in more than 170 countries and being used by a third of the world’s population, users of this fast-paced hi-tech are more encouraged to do more exercise activities through a variety of animated wellness and fitness courses, workout modes and scientific health tracking features. With it’s new and sleek design available in an array of colors, the new Watch Fit is a guarantee for both style and edge for the customer.

Speaking of the latest smartwatch in the market, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “In recent times, many consumers have been trying new forms of exercise. Whether pushing themselves to run long distances or experimenting with Yoga or Pilates, many people are starting a new fitness journey and need a smart companion to guide them along the way. The new Huawei Watch Fit certainly delivers on this front, with intelligent features specifically designed to help users work out anytime, anywhere. “

In many ways, the Huawei Watch Fit is an extension of Huawei’s own ecosystem, rather than a standalone wearable. It is the company’s first smartwatch to support an animated personal trainer covering 12 workout courses, including 44 posture demonstrations. The customized animated fitness courses gives users free personalized training, without the need for a smartphone or any other device. Subtle workouts, abdominal training and other exercises can help users to exercise at the comfort of their homes over a stipulated period of time. Additionally, ‘stand up reminders’ further remind users to stay active, prompting them to remain active if they sit for longer than an hour.

A smart watch that pushes the category forward with bespoke features has been a long-overdue option for those wanting to track their physical performance in detail in the following ways:

1. Supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking.

2. 11 professional workout modes to cover the most popular exercise types, including running, walking, cycling, swimming and more.

3. A further 85 workout modes, including fitness training, dancing, games, water sports, winter sports and extreme sports, ensure consumers are covered no matter how niche their athletic interests are.

4. Users can easily select their favourite workout mode to record their performance, with the smart sensors detecting heart rate, heart rate interval, calories, exercise time and other data.

5. Huawei’s proprietary TruSee 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology allows this smartwatch to support intelligent background heart rate monitoring, displaying users’ current resting heart rate in addition to an infographic showing how their heart rate changed over the last 24 hours.

6. Huawei TruSleep 2.0 delivers sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep respiration quality and big data analysis on the new Huawei Watch Fit.