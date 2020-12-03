Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced that it has launched a one week pre-order for its Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch which is slated to be launched in Kenya soon.

The Huawei Watch Fit is retailing at Ksh. 11,999 and will come with a free umbrella when you pre-order from any Huawei retail store.

Speaking about the Pre-order, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “If the person you are planning to gift is into sports and fitness then they would absolutely love the HUAWEI WATCH FIT. You can now pre-order Huawei’s first ever smart sports watch with a stylish large HD rounded rectangular face and a 10 day battery life. The Huawei Watch Fit helps in keeping track of health features including (Spo2) – the amount of oxygen in your blood. It also encourages getting into new forms of exercise through a variety of animated fitness courses and workout modes.”