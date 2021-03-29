Shares

Manufacturers have called on the Government to harmonize laws, policies and regulations at the National and County levels, to drive the competitiveness of local industry. This was during the launch of the Regulatory Audit Report 2020, highlighting regulatory challenges facing the business community across the country.

Speaking during the launch, KAM Chair, Mucai Kunyiha explained that while regulations seek to create a level-playing field for businesses, regulatory overreach hinders the competitiveness of local industry.

“At the national level, manufacturers are required to adhere to duplicating requirements, from different regulatory bodies, in addition to meeting numerous tax obligations. In the counties, we have to pay various fees, levies and charges. This drives up the cost of doing business in the country, thus reducing our competitiveness locally, regionally and even globally,” highlighted Mr. Kunyiha.

Mr. Kunyiha called for the involvement of the business community in the formulation of laws, regulations and policies, by both levels of government. He stated, “I urge both levels of government to align overlapping mandates and roles; reduce fees, levies and charges and reduce the turnaround time for granting permits by businesses. By doing so, the laws, regulations and policies will be industry-centred and in turn, support competitive industrial development.”

“The 2010 Constitution envisioned smooth collaboration and cooperation between the two levels of government, to create a conducive business environment. However, this has not been the case, with numerous regulations and county fees, charges and levies being put in place. The Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms, established in 2013, sought to address these challenges while implementing Government policies,” said CAS National Administration at the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Mr. Arthur Osiya.

Principal Secretary State Department for East African Community (EAC) in the Ministry of EAC and Regional Integration, Dr. Kevit Desai, said, “Addressing regulatory challenges faced by manufacturers will make our exports more competitive in the region. Greater levels of industrial integration and promotion of value addition shall enhance the overall diversity of our products and services.”