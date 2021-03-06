Shares

The Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS) has partnered with the Coalition of Blood for Africa (CoBA) to collect 3000 units of blood. The three-day blood drive will aim to contribute towards treatment of post-partum hemorrhage among Kenyan mothers.

The blood drive campaign dubbed Keep Mothers Alive, will run in 33 sites across the country from Sunday 7th March to Tuesday 9th March.

According to the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, excessive bleeding after childbirth is the leading cause of maternal deaths in the country. Maternal deaths reportedly account for 34% of all maternal deaths in Kenya. At least 60% of all blood collected in Kenya is required for maternal health services.

“We encourage members of the public to come out in large numbers to donate blood. We are doing the blood collection in line with the COVID-19 protocols,” said Dr. Nduku Kilonzo, Head, Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services.

“It is important for members of the public to become regular blood donors to ensure availability of adequate blood supplies in health facilities that treat expectant mothers,” said Richard Kiplagat, Head of CoBA secretariat.

CoBA aims to gather resources and investment for research, advocacy and action to drive the agenda for adequate, safe and sustainable blood in Sub-Saharan Africa.

