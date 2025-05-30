Shares

The 2025 Rhino Charge is set for tomorrow, Saturday at Saimo Soi in Baringo North. The annual event, now in its 36th edition, has attracted 64 cars.

Among the entrants of the 2025 Rhino Charge are the EV Explorers (Car No. 29). It is sponsored by Safaricom M-PESA and it is the first electric vehicle to take part in the Rhino Charge

“We have been part of this event for the past 23 years, but this is the first time we will be using an electric vehicle in the challenge. A historic moment for sustainable motorsport in Kenya. Climate change affects us all and it has a direct impact on conservation. That’s why we decided to take on this year’s Rhino Charge with an electric vehicle. We are embracing a more sustainable approach as we work to protect our environment and biodiversity. As a team, we are truly grateful to Safaricom and M-PESA for their significant support in helping us achieve this goal,” said Richard Kiplagat, EV Explorer Team Leader.

The Safaricom M-PESA sponsored Adil Khawaja of Car No.44, who was last year’s top fundraiser, is seeking a top finish in the 2025 Rhino Charge. In 2024, Mr. Khawaja and the AK 44 team raised a total of Ksh. 175 million. Overall, the event set a historic record of Ksh. 325.8 million to support the Rhino Ark activities in environment conservation.

Timothy Kabiru, Richard Kiplagat, Will McArthur and Nick Foley of Car No. 29, (The EV Explorers) Team Car No. 44 crew ride on their car during scrutineering at the 2025 Rhino Charge challenge at Saimo Soi in Baringo North.

Other notable participants set for this year’s event include five time winners Car No. 5, led by Graham McKittrick, 2023 champions Car No. 4, led by Mark Glen, Car No. 43 led by Peter Kinyua, Moto Moto led by Rajesh Maini, the bubbly Fat Rhinos, Smiling Shenzis, BATUK, Team Huzi, and Zambarau Heels on the Wheel.

The Rhino Charge aims to raise funds to support the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust. The Trust focuses on preserving ecosystems, biodiversity, and livelihoods through environmental conservation.

This year’s Rhino Charge received significant sponsorship of Ksh. 25.8 million through Car No. 44 (AK 44) and EV Explorers (Car No. 29) as well as network connectivity from Safaricom.

Safaricom has supported Rhino Charge for over a decade, helping raise more than Ksh. 2.4 billion for conservation. The funds have supported electric fencing in areas like Mt. Kenya, the Aberdares, and Kakamega Forest, as well as the protection of water towers and natural habitats across Kenya.