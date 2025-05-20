Shares

Safaricom has today announced a Ksh. 25.8 million sponsorship for this year’s Rhino Charge event. The charity event is set to take place on Saturday, 31st May in Baringo County. This is an increase from last year’s Ksh. 15 million sponsorship of the same event.

The sponsorship will go towards supporting Car No. 44 (AK44), led by Safaricom Chairman Adil Khawaja and the EV Explorers, the first-ever electric vehicle team to participate in the Rhino Charge, a historic moment for sustainable motorsport in Kenya.

Safaricom will also provide connectivity solutions and an experiential set-up on the ground to enhance the participant and spectator experience at the remote off-road event. This includes enabling communications and engagement for attendees and showcasing the potential of technology in transforming how events are delivered even in the most rugged terrains.

“Rhino Charge aligns with our commitment to drive sustainability and environmental conservation. As part of celebrating our 25 years of transforming lives, we’re proud to deepen our involvement in conservation and sustainability initiatives by doubling our support for this year’s Rhino Charge competition. Beyond funding, we’re also bringing connectivity and immersive experiences to the ground to enrich the event experience, reflecting our commitment to using technology for meaningful impact,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa Safaricom CEO.

The 36th edition of the Rhino Charge is expected to draw 65 competing teams, including five-time winners Car No. 5, led by Graham McKittrick, and past champions Car No. 4, led by Mark Glen. Other top contenders include Car No. 43 (Peter Kinyua), Moto Moto (Rajesh Maini), Team AK44 (Adil Khawaja), BATUK, Team Huzi, and Zambarau Heels on the Wheel.

Last year’s event, held in Torosei, Kajiado County, set a new record by raising Ksh. 325.8 million, the highest amount in Rhino Charge history. Car No. 44, backed by Safaricom, emerged as the top fundraiser with Ksh. 175 million, reinforcing thecomapny’s long-standing legacy of excellence and dedication to conservation.

“Safaricom has been one of our most steadfast partners, and their increased investment this year reflects their unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and the communities that depend on these ecosystems. With their support in both funding and infrastructure, we’re optimistic that this year’s event will raise even more and further our mission of protecting Kenya’s critical landscapes,” said Christian Lambrechts, Executive Director, Rhino Ark.

To date, Safaricom through its foundations has invested over Ksh. 586 million in support of sustainability and environmental conservation initiatives including growing of trees to increase forest cover, conserving biodiversity in Mau Eburu Forest, mitigating human-wildlife conflicts across different conservancies, and promoting renewable energy sources.

Safaricom has supported Rhino Charge for over a decade, helping raise more than Ksh. 2.4 billion for conservation. The funds have supported electric fencing in areas like Mt. Kenya, the Aberdares, and Kakamega Forest, as well as the protection of water towers and natural habitats across Kenya.