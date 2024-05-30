Shares

KCB Bank and National Bank of Kenya (NBK) have donated Ksh. 10 million into the team led by Adil Khawaja of car 44 (AK44) for this weekend’s Rhino Charge to be held in Kajiado County.

The event is marking its 35th edition this year and has seen 64 teams confirm their participation. Top teams led by Ian Duncan, Eddy Verbeek, Gurmeet Mehta, Nicholas Foley, and Graham Mckittrick are expected to compete at the two-day grueling competition.

Speaking in Nairobi ahead of the event, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said: “We are deliberate about elevating motorsports to elite levels in the country, this is why we have channeled billions of shillings to the sport over the years. The competition is also geared towards raising funds to conserve the environment which is in line with our sustainability agenda.”

Competing vehicles will be scrutinized on May 31, 2024 before the main event the following day. On Sunday, June 2, 2024, winners in the different categories will be awarded to mark the end of the competition.

Adil Khawaja expressed his excitement ahead of the competition and KCB’s support for his team that will go a long way in enabling them to compete at the highest level, hopefully emerge victorious.

“I want to thank KCB for this sponsorship, as we all know, motorsports is an expensive sport therefore, teams need partners to come onboard to enable them compete at various events. We have prepared well for the showpiece and I want to assure my fans that we will bring the title home,” noted an ecstatic Khawaja.

The 4×4 off-road competition is one of the events held in the country with an aim of raising funds to conserve water catchment areas, safeguard the integrity and ecological functions of Kenya’s mountain forests, and sources of all main rivers in the country.

Since its inception in 1989, Rhino Charge has raised over Ksh. 2 billion that has contributed in the conservation of Mt. Kenya, Aberdares, South Western Mau and Mount Eburu in the Mau Forests Complex, as well as Kakamega Forest.

KCB Bank sports brand assets that include the KCB Women Volleyball Club, KCB Football Club and KCB Rugby Club besides other sports including Chess, athletics, and golf. National Bank is a subsidiary of KCB Group Plc.