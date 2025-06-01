Shares

Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 (AK44) has been named as the top fundraiser in the 2025 edition of the Rhino Charge. The team raised Ksh. 139.8 million in support of conservation efforts for Kenya’s water towers.

The second-highest fundraising team was Car No. 23, led by Peter Kinyua, which raised Ksh. 13.5 million. Car No. 63, led by Tim Carstens, secured third place with Ksh. 8.6 million.

“I want to thank all our sponsors, from corporates like Safaricom to the many individuals who supported my team and me in raising funds for this noble cause of environmental protection. We couldn’t have done it without your support,” said Adil Khawaja, Team Lead, AK44.

“While we didn’t hit our mark, we’re proud of what we achieved. We’re even more motivated to reach our goal next year. Overall, this year’s challenge was one of the best, featuring tough terrain and stunning landscapes.”

This year’s event was held in Saimo-Soi, Baringo county, and attracted 64 competing vehicles. Participants navigated rugged terrain in a unique motorsport challenge that raises funds for the conservation of Kenya’s water towers. This year’s edition raised a total of Ksh. 269.5 million.

In 2024’s event, held in Torosei, Kajiado County, set a new record by raising Ksh. 325.8 million, the highest amount in Rhino Charge history. Car No. 44, also backed by Safaricom, emerged as the top fundraiser with Ksh. 175 million.

In the competition results, Team Huzi (Car No. 33), led by Jeremy Holley, took top honors after successfully navigating all 13 checkpoints across the challenging 27.3 km course. The Smiling Shenzis (Car No. 22), led by Gray Cullen, came in second, while 2023 champions Team 48 Glen (Car No. 48), led by Mark Glen, secured third place.

“As a team, we’re really proud to have won this year’s title. It’s our first time finishing at the top in the 15 years we’ve participated. Last year we came in third, and this year we were determined to do better. This event is very important to us, and we remain committed to supporting its purpose,” said Jeremy Holley.

Safaricom contributed a total of Ksh. 25.8 million towards the event through Car No. 44 and the EV Explorers.m EV Explorers is the electric vehicle to have participated in the competition. In addition to financial support, Safaricom also provided 5G connectivity at the event and created an immersive Emerald Experience for attendees.

Fans and spectators were treated to an evening of music and entertainment, including a rare opportunity to watch the UEFA Champions League Final live in the wilderness.