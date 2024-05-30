Shares

Safaricom has announced that it will support the 2024 Rhino Charge with a cash donation of Ksh. 15 million and will also provide network connectivity.

The Rhino Charge event supports the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust on environmental conservation initiatives.

The funds by Safaricom will support Car No. 44 (AK44), led by Adil Khawaja and his team of four. Mr. Khawaja has been a long-time participant in the event for over 20 years. This team has also been supported by KCB and NBK to the tune of Ksh. 10 million.

In addition to the Ksh. 15 million sponsorship, Safaricom will also provide network connectivity at key areas of the event.

“Once again, we are delighted to sponsor the Rhino Charge, an initiative dedicated to the conservation, restoration, and protection of our endangered ecosystems. At Safaricom, sustainability is a deeply ingrained value that guides our every step. We firmly believe that businesses can be a force for good, and our support for this iconic event underscores our dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable development. By partnering with Rhino Ark, we aim to protect Kenya’s precious mountain forests and raise awareness about the critical role they play in our ecosystem,” said Mr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

Last year, the event took place at the Nkoteyia Community Conservancy, setting a fundraising record of Ksh. 173 million. Car No. 44 (AK44), led by Mr. Khawaja, emerged as the top fundraiser with an impressive total of Ksh. 60 million.

This year’s competition will take place on Madaraka Day, June 1st, in Kajiado County. The event has attracted a field of 58 cars. Among the competitors are last year’s winners, Team 48, led by Mark Glen, who will be hoping to defend their title.

“I immensely thank Safaricom for their continued support of the Rhino Charge event. Their generous donation is part of the strategic partnership with Rhino Ark, aiming at supporting critical ecosystems. Rhino Charge is one of the most spectacular and extreme 4×4 events, bringing together Kenyans for the cause of conservation. Preparations are going well, and we are ready to host the event. As of today, we have 58 car entries participating in the competition,” said Christian Lambrechts, Executive Director of Rhino Ark.

So far, Safaricom has contributed over Ksh. 200 million to the Rhino Charge initiative. The annual off-road 4×4 competition in Kenya raises funds for the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, an NGO dedicated to conserving and protecting Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems, including the preservation of mountain forests and other threatened habitats. Additionally, the trust engages and educates nearby communities on conservation, sustainability initiatives, secures connectivity between mountain forests and other threatened wildlife habitats, and establishes sustainable financing mechanisms for conservation.

Safaricom is committed to supporting sustainability initiatives and reducing its ecological footprints. The company is involved in recycling programs, renewable energy projects, and partnerships for good in order to protect the environment.