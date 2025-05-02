Shares

EV Explorers will enter an electric vehicle to compete in this year’s Rhino Charge, a first for the competition.

Since its inception, the annual Rhino Charge has raised over KSh. 2.4 billion to support Rhino Ark’s conservation work. To date, the Trust has built 780 kilometres of electric fences, protecting over 80,000 families from human-wildlife conflict.

Electric mobility is gaining prominence in Kenya due to supportive government policies, lower operating costs, increased awareness, and heightened environmental consciousness. According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report FY 2023-2024, progress has been driven by several key policy interventions. These include the introduction of a special e-mobility tariff, reduction of excise duty on electric vehicles from 20 percent to 10 percent and exemption of fully electric cars from Value Added Tax (VAT).

Speaking during the launch event, Africa Practice Partner and EV Explorers team leader Richard Kiplagat said: “We are proud to be the first team to attempt the Rhino Charge with a Zero emissions vehicle. It is clear that climate change and conservation are linked and we wanted to raise awareness and funds with this in mind. We thought a zero emissions car was a great way to show what is possible and to bring some new excitement to our entry”.

On her part, Rhino Ark Charitable Trust Deputy Executive Director Gloria Waswa said: “The Rhino Charge has always challenged teams to adapt, innovate, and respect the landscapes we seek to protect. Welcoming the first electric vehicle into this competition marks a natural evolution of that spirit — where technology is not only a tool for endurance, but also a platform for conservation leadership. As we look to the future, it is clear that sustainable innovation will be critical in protecting Kenya’s ecosystems while enabling communities to thrive.”

This initiative is backed by a consortium of visionary partners committed to advancing sustainable mobility and conservation in Kenya. This includes Africa Practice, Base Titanium, Valar, KenGen, KCB, Gulf Energy, Maxxis, Safaricom, Lake Turkana Wind Power Project , Africa Bridge Fund and Axum.

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has taken significant steps to promote electric mobility, including the rollout of the Kenya National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Strategy (2020), which targets a 5% annual increase in electric vehicle imports.