The manufacturing industry in Kenya has urged Government to address hinderances to economic recovery, following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

This was during the launch of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) 2021 Manufacturing Priority Agenda (MPA), themed From surviving COVID-19 to thriving: Manufacturing sector rebound for sustained job and investment growth.

Speaking during the launch, KAM Chair, Mr. Mucai Kunyiha, noted that economic recovery highly depends on goodwill and full commitment from government. “Efforts to enhance our productivity are hampered by the increasing cost of doing business and low competitiveness. Some of the issues that contribute to this are regulatory overreach high cost of energy, transport, and logistics costs. To resolve these headwinds, it is paramount that government and its agencies strongly commit and demonstrate goodwill to securing the future of our country’s economic development,” explained Mr. Kunyiha.

The KAM Chair added that besides persistent high fiscal deficit, increasing public debt and regulatory overreach, manufacturers are also struggling with an inefficient transport and logistics system, causing unnecessary delays at the port of Mombasa.

Also speaking during the launch, Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Ms. Betty Maina expressed government’s commitment to streamline its operations to create a conducive business environment in the country.

“Previously, the need for approval from different offices increased the cost of doing business and provided opportunities for rent-seeking. The one-stop-shop for service delivery for businesses seeks to resolve this, and shorten the time taken to adhere to regulations. We have also held engagements with county governments to harmonize county cess, fees and charges to reduce the cost of doing business amongst counties,” remarked Ms. Maina.

She also appreciated the cordial relationship between the government and private sector, saying, “We continue to enhance our collaboration, to reach the grassroot levels, and to promote ethical business practices for our country’s economic growth.”

The MPA is an annual publication that guides the Association’s advocacy efforts with Government and its agencies. This year’s MPA is guided by 5 pillars to support the recovery of the manufacturing sector from the devastating effect of the COVID-19 global health crisis.

