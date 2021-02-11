Shares

Apple Music has announced the official launch of Isgubhu, the ultimate destination for African Dance and Electronic music. Africa’s bustling and bubbling Dance and Electronic music scene has become a global player over the last few decades. Apple Music is on a mission to spotlight and elevate the work of the DJs, producers and artists in this space.

“Apple Music has been a long term supporter of the incredible DJs, artists and producers within the Dance and Electronic music community in Africa and we’re very excited about the launch of Isgubhu. Our regional teams are true advocates for the culture and we’re committed to continuing to connect artists to a global audience,” said Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s Global Head of Dance and Electronic music.

Isgubhu, is a Zulu word meaning beat and used to refer to a banging song. The word pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world. The music varies from South African maestros like Black Coffee, Prince Kaybee, Black Motion and DJ Lag, Kenyan producers Euggy and Slikback to Uganda’s prolific group Nihiloxica.

Several sub-genres will live under the banner of Isgubhu include Gqom, Amapiano, Kwaito, Mzansi House, Deep House and Shangaan Electro, as well as a dedicated section for essential albums that will highlight seminal African Dance and Electronic albums for easy discovery.

“It’s a true honour to be titled as the very first Isgubhu hero artist by my friends at Apple Music. To me, home is everything… the absolute core of my being. Bringing the sounds of South Africa to the world is a life-long mission I’ll never stop chasing after,” said Black Coffee.

Isgubhu will also include a selection of exclusive DJ mixes from the continent’s hottest DJs including: DJ Zinhle, Caiiro, Kabza De Small, Kyle Watson, Stiff Pap, DBN Gogo, Da Capo, Gina Jeanz, and more.

“Apple Music has always shown great interest in my labels and the independent music they showcase from incredibly talented artists around South Africa. The support received from Apple Music really goes a long way in this day and age when non-commercial music has to compete with Top 40 worldwide hits on global playlists. Thank you for always making it about the music and supporting Stay True Sounds & STY TRU BTS and their artists to release homegrown independent music to the world.” stated Kid Fonque, Stay True Sounds founder.