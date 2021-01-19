Shares

On the morning of 12th March, 2020, Cabinet Secretary of Health, Mutahi Kagwe, and other government officials stood on the steps of Harambee House and announced the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country. It was an uncertain and strange time with Kenyans, and the larger Africa, who had been watching Wuhan, China, brought to its knees by the virus, did not know what to expect.

We either did not think, or believe, that at some point, we would be experiencing the same thing. At the time, China, Spain and Italy proved the extremities of the virus when they reported numerous deaths of COVID fatalities.

Soon after, the Kenyan government, in a swift move, laid down guidelines to aid in the control and prevention of the novel virus. In its first two months, the President laid down movement restrictions in Kenya, with Nairobi Metropolitan area put on lockdown. Most businesses were shut down. Countless number of people either lost their jobs, went on compulsory unpaid leave, or were fired after their jobs were declared redundant. Businesses that entailed human interaction like restaurants, hotels and night clubs, were hit directly. According to a GeoPoll study at the time, 86% of Kenyans were unsure of their next meal.

1. Virtual Interaction

The pandemic, on a positive, led to an upsurge of technological advancement enabling people to communicate online. Online communication, from meetings, family interactions and even graduations, virtual interaction were heavily embraced. Most companies directed their employees to work remotely, from home, to avoid any unnecessary physical interaction. This led to a rise in the market value of companies like Zoom which were hitherto unknown.

To kill boredom during the lock down, some people even started holding Zoom parties with their friends something which would have been unheard of just a few months earlier.

2. Music Industry

The music industry, a massively social sector, was hit hard, with live performance revenue the biggest casualty. A six-month shutdown cost the industry millions of shillings in sponsorships, with longer delays being even more devastating.

The industry, however, bravely fought back with new ways to monetize music consumption and innovative models to increase its Sales and streaming. With people spending more time indoors, on-demand music video streams have increased. During the hike of the COVID situation, many creatives turned to social platforms to showcase their creativity and promote their craft. This period saw the rise of creatives like Elsa Majibo, Azziad Naisenya, Flaqo among others.

During the lock down period, we also witnessed a rise in virtual concerts whereby musicians performed for their online audiences. These concerts were sponsored by corporates thus enabling the artists to earn a living during a time when shows had been cancelled.

3. Children

School going children in pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions stayed home for a record nine months, following the President’s directive. Children who are essentially social beings who find joy in simple things like playing soccer with their friends, working in teams in discussion groups, basically being children, were negatively affected by the pandemic. This is because they were forced to spend their days indoors without any sort of interaction with their friends other than the occasional zoom class.

Even they, had to understand that their learning routine had to be interrupted, essentially for their safety. Most private schools closed down and ran other businesses. Thousands of teachers lost their source of income. Even now, when most schools have resumed, some pupils especially in marginalized areas and areas affected by floods, have not resumed classes.

4. Restaurants

Pre-COVID, restaurants usually saw a hike in business in the mornings, lunch time and in the evenings, when most people took breaks from work. Upon onset of the COVID-19, the government extended closing hours for restaurants, with stern instructions to adhere to the set protocols, including mandatory wearing of masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing and getting legitimate COVID-19 certificates.

Fast forward to late last year, when even with the easing up of some of the restrictions, the freedom and ambience of social places was, and still is, very different. People now have to wear masks, maintain social distance, and avoid contact with one another.

5. Mental Health

On the flipside, however, with the social restrictions in place, most people were unable to handle the solitude, and were in search of some form of social solace. Mental health issues and domestic violence cases hiked, at the height of lockdown. The COVID-19 period also saw the rise in new ways of interaction, including holding house parties and even online parties, not to mention the hike in teen pregnancies and other child-related atrocities. This growing trend saw the increase of many arrests, as it broke the guidelines of social distancing and curfew protocols.

6. Cashless Payment

Business-wise, numerous money lenders and tele companies embraced cashless payment systems, by introducing new ways advancing their online payment systems, as well as reducing mobile money transaction fees. This move gave a relief to many Kenyans who could not physically travel upcountry, but could alternatively send money to their loved ones.

7. Hygiene

Finally, it is estimated that COVID-19 restrictions are here for the long haul. There are specific areas like general hand hygiene that will remain with us for a long time. We will have to keep honoring the set health safety guidelines, until and when, a vaccine is tried and tested. All in all, we move forward. We adopt, and like in past pandemics, we live through it, with caution and care.