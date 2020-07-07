Shares

Budget airline, Jambojet has announced that it will resume local flights to 5 destinations on 15th July 2020 after a go ahead from the Government.

This announcement comes on the back of the lifting of the suspension of local and international flights. Local flights will be able to operate from 15th July, while international flights will begin on 1st August. The Kenyan Government, through President Uhuru Kenyatta, also announced the lifting of a ban of movement inand out of Nairobi, Mombasa, and Mandera counties.

The airline will operate 3 daily flights to Mombasa, 2 to Kisumu, 2 to Eldoret, 1 to Malindi and 4 weekly flights to Diani. The frequencies will be reviewed regularly to respond to the changes in demand across the markets.

“Since we halted operations back in April, we have been working with the Government of Kenya and the authorities to ensure that we create a safe environment for our customers when we get back to the skies. We want to assure our customers that we will follow the safety guidelines put in place to offer our customers a safe and pleasant flying experience,” said Jambojet acting Managing Director, Karanja Ndegwa.

Jambojet has also announced that it has instituted safety measures which it came up with in consultation with the Ministry of Transport, The Kenya Airports Authority and other Aviation players. The measures include:

Thorough sanitization of all aircraft with industry approved disinfectants before and after each flight. All aircraft have been fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system that refresh the air every 3 minutes.All passengers and crew will be required to wear a face mask throughout the journey. Temperature checks will be done on arrival at the airport and hand sanitizers will be provided at all customer touch points.

Jambojet halted operations on 7th April 2020 after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on cessation of movementby road, rail or air in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties to curb the spread of COVID-19.