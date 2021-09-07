Shares

Kenya has received the second shipment of 880,320 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as it makes gradual progress in its ongoing vaccination campaign. This brings the total of COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya to 5,091,820.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while receiving the consignment, Health chief administrative secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said, “You will recall that a fortnight ago on August 23, 2021, we received the first batch of 880,460 doses of Moderna Vaccines from the US Government and this second batch now completes the donations amounting to 1,760,780 from the US.”

The health CAS added that the country is making steady progress in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign with more countries easing restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important to remember that although the first dose provides one with some protection, full protection only comes about when one is fully vaccinated. Remember, for us to fully re-open our economy, we need to either have herd immunity or have our entire adult population fully vaccinated,” observed Rashid.

The latest consignment comes just three days after 141,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine procured by the Kenya government from South Africa under the Africa Union arrived in the country.

So far, about 2,050,377 Kenyans have received their 1st dose of the vaccines, while 812,151 Kenyans representing 2.98% of the entire adult population are now fully vaccinated. The Ministry of Health targets to vaccinate about 10 million Kenyans by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Health is currently prioritizing those aged above 58 years, health care workers, security officers and teachers, who remain at the highest risk of contracting the virus, in the ongoing vaccination drive.

The government is targeting to increase daily vaccination rates to 150,000 by December this year. Vaccination posts will also be increased from 800 to 3,000 by December with the number rising to 7,877 by June next year.

The roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners.