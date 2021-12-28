Shares

The Ministry of Health has announced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who have already completed their primary doses of the vaccine. In a memo sent to all regional county directors for health, the Ministry directed that the extra shot should only be taken by people who completed their doses 6 or more months ago.

“This population that has been fully vaccinated should be offered an additional dose of either AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 6 months after the completion of the primary series (the same or different vaccine can be used for the additional dose),” read an excerpt from the memo.

Reports have indicated that as of December 24th, a total of 9,534,806 vaccines had been administered in Kenya. Out of these, 5,618,295 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,916,511. Kenya’s mass vaccination drive has utilized various vaccines, including the Moderna, Sinopharm, AsraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. The country has so far received a total of 23,279,820 vaccine doses. The government plans to vaccinate at least 30 million adult Kenyans by December 2022.