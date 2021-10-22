Shares

Kenya has received a consignment of 504,000 additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in yet another boost to the ongoing National accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The latest consignment was acquired through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) mechanism.

The vaccine doses arrived in Kenya Thursday 21st October night and were received by officials from the Ministry of Health at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Ministry of Health has stated that consignment will go a long way in supplementing what the Country has so far saying the vaccination exercise is going on smoothly.

Ministry Officials have urged Kenyans to get vaccinated saying there are enough doses for the adult population.

A total of 4,733,770 vaccines had so far been administered across the Country as of October 20th, 2021, Out of these, 3,416,746 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,317,024.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted adult population of 27,246,033.

The additional doses have arrived just two weeks after Kenya received a consignment of 252,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which were directly procured by the Government.