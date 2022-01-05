Shares

The Ministry of Health in Kenya recently announced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who have already completed their primary doses of the vaccine. In a memo sent to all regional county directors for health, the Ministry directed that the extra shot should only be taken by people who completed their doses 6 or more months ago. People who have completed 6 months since their last shot will receive booster shots of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

By the end of 2021, the ministry noted that 20,868 doses had been administered to teenagers aged between 15 to 18 since November last year when it was approved by the Government and the World Health Organization (WHO). At the time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe explained that the Government had accelerated the programme because the teenagers can be carriers too.

