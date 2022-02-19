Shares

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), in cooperation with the European Commission (EC) and the AU have partnered to close the health funding gap. The institutions aim to do this by mobilizing one billion euro of investment to support countries to build resilient health systems based on a solid foundation of Primary Health Care (PHC).

The shared goals of the partnership will be achieved by applying a country-led and country-driven approach, identifying gaps in national health systems and designing strategies for interventions. To initiate the partnership, EIB will make available at least Ksh. 64.6 billion (€500 million) to support health systems strengthening and more specifically primary health care in Sub-Saharan African countries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a powerful demonstration that when health is at risk, everything is at risk. Investing in health across Africa is therefore essential not just to promote and protect health, but also as a foundation for lifting people out of poverty and driving inclusive economic growth. WHO is pleased to join forces with African partners, the European Investment Bank and the EU to marry this significant investment with WHO’s experience and know-how to build resilient health systems, and a healthier, safer, fairer future for Africa,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank said, “The partnership between the EIB and WHO is central to our response to the pandemic outside the EU, as part of Team Europe. Since the start of the pandemic the EIB has scaled up support for health investment, vaccine production and economic resilience across Africa and around the world.”