Since the declaration of the first case of Mpox disease on 31st July by the Ministry of Health, 28 contacts of the case have completed a 21-day follow-up period without developing symptoms. Consequently, they have been discharged from active follow-up.

The Ministry of Health has announced a second laboratory-confirmed case of the disease in the country. This is an adult male truck driver who presented to the Port Health screening desk at the Malaba One Stop Border Post in Busia County with pronounced symptoms of the disease and a history of travel to the DRC.

According to the MOH, the patient has been isolated and is under active management in one of the health facilities in Busia County. Further, active surveillance for suspected cases has been enhanced in the region and across all counties to ensure the spread of the disease is controlled.

To date, 42 samples have been submitted to MOH laboratories for Mpox disease testing out of which 40 samples have tested negative for the disease. In addition, we have screened a total of 426,438 travelers at various Ports of Entry across the country.

However, the Ministry emphasizes that its health facilities are adequately staffed and well-equipped to diagnose and manage this disease, insisting there is no cause for alarm.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the MOH has urged all Kenyans to observe public health measures to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. Regular washing of hands with soap and running water, practicing good hygiene and avoiding close contact with individuals exhibiting Mpox-like symptoms have been encouraged.