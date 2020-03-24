EABL commits Ksh. 50 million to produce & distribute hand sanitisers to Kenyans

Shares

The EABL Foundation has committed Ksh. 50 million to fund the production of 135,000 litres of hand sanitisers by two Nairobi-based industries in the fight against the Coronavirus epidemic. They will also distribute the sanitisers through private companies across the country. The company plans to distribute them to needy people in Kenya.

Hand sanitisers have proved effective in the fight against Coronavirus. The spread of the virus has been shown to reduce when people practice personal hygiene by disinfecting and washing their hands. Hand sanitiserz have been scarce or expensive during this period and that’s why this initiative by EABL is important.

EABL Foundation Trustee Eric Kiniti said: “We have engaged certified sanitiser producers to produce for us hand sanitisers for distribution to vulnerable groups and those at risk of exposure. We shall be engaging our sales personnel on the ground as well as distributors to ensure the sanitisers get to the most vulnerable groups, mainly those who do not have access to water and good sanitation.”

East African Breweries Limited has also been helping drive public awareness about coronavirus by printing posters for distribution to more than 40,000 outlets across Kenya. Kiniti said the distribution specifically targets EABL staff, communities in water-scarce parts of the country as well as informal settlements and areas that have challenges accessing piped water.

The EABL Foundation is the CSR arm of East African Breweries Limited. It uses some of the profits made by the alcohol beverage manufacturer to empower communities to become self-sustaining. The Foundation works with partners, local stakeholders, and communities to meet its objectives. It leverages on a combination of partnerships, employee engagement and operational efficiencies and applies a holistic approach to economic development.