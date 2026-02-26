Shares

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has successfully performed the country’s first balloon pulmonary valvuloplasty on a premature newborn. The procedure marks a significant leap forward in the treatment of congenital heart conditions for the most vulnerable patients.

The journey began on January 2, 2026, when Ms. Josephine Pilanoi gave birth to twins at 34 weeks via emergency Caesarean section. While one twin was born stable, the other, referred to as Twin A, weighed just 2.26kg and immediately began struggling for breath.

Medical teams soon detected a heart murmur, and an echocardiogram confirmed a life-threatening diagnosis: critical pulmonary valve stenosis. This condition involves a severely narrowed valve that restricts blood flow from the heart to the lungs, starving the body of oxygen and placing immense strain on the infant’s heart.

Faced with a rapidly deteriorating situation, a multidisciplinary team at KNH recommended an urgent, minimally invasive intervention. On February 5, 2026, the medical team performed a balloon pulmonary valvuloplasty.

The 90-minute procedure involved threading a tiny catheter through a blood vessel into the baby’s heart. Once positioned, a balloon was inflated to widen the narrowed valve, immediately restoring the pathway for blood to reach the lungs.

The elite medical team behind the success included:

Lead Cardiologists: Dr. Esther Kimani and Dr. Naomi Gachara.

Fellow: Dr. Tatiana Mutinda.

Anaesthesia Team: Led by Dr. Mbithe and Dr. Kimtai.

Nursing Coordination: Mr. Erick Otieno, supported by a dedicated neonatal nursing staff.

The results were nearly instantaneous. Follow-up assessments the day after the surgery showed significant improvements in blood flow and blood pressure. By February 10, the infant was breathing independently without oxygen support.

Today, the baby is reported to be stable, feeding well, and gaining weight. “I am grateful to God and to the doctors and nurses who never gave up on my baby,” said Ms. Pilanoi, expressing her relief and gratitude.