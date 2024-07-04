Shares

Safaricom has announced a response plan to aid Kenyans affected by the ongoing protests taking place in various parts of the country. The response plan will begin with immediate after-care for patients, and infrastructure development support to hospitals.

To this end, Safaricom and MPESA Foundations have made a Ksh 15 million donation to the Kenyatta National Hospital. As part of the donation, Ksh 10 million will go to Kenyatta National Hospital’s Disaster Response Centre, while Ksh 5 million will go towards supporting those injured and admitted at the hospital.

The Ksh 5 million will be for provision of assistive devices to the injured, smartphones and airtime for those who lost their phones, supporting affected individuals with three months’ worth of food as well as one year worth of rent for those in extreme condition. Safaricom has also allocated an additional Ksh 12.5M for similar efforts across the country.

To provide further immediate support, Safaricom, through its MPESA Foundation, is organizing medical camps in affected areas, starting with Githurai on 6th July 2024, followed by Rongai at a later date.

In the mean-term, Safaricom will also mobilize its Gen Z employees and other like-minded corporates and foundations, under the #GenZforGenZ initiative, which will entail volunteer squads leading community outreaches, clean-ups, and medical camps.

The long-term plan will entail a comprehensive execution of community programs through MPESA and Safaricom Foundations, with an increased focus on Gen Z. This includes providing TVET scholarships, economic empowerment through the Ndoto Zetu program, agri-business value chain opportunities through the Wezesha Agri Program, and offering access to business training and micro loans in 13 counties, starting with Nakuru, Nairobi, Kajiado, and Migori. The plan will also include supporting mental health through strategic partnerships and provision of complimentary counselling services.

Speaking at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “Our Foundations are there to stand with people, especially in times of need. We are happy to provide hospitals with structured support in times of emergencies, both for infrastructure improvement and patient recovery.’’

Receiving the donation, Dr. Evanson Kamuri, CEO Kenyatta Hospital said, “We are happy to partner with Safaricom and continue to have a positive impact to Kenyans seeking medical assistance at this time of need.”