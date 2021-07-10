Shares

Alcohol is generally a social drink that is meant to be enjoyed with friends or at times solo when one just wants to chill. However, as the saying goes too much of anything is dangerous and as such taking too much alcohol can lead to an addiction which is referred to as alcoholism.

Alcoholism which is also referred to as an alcohol use disorder (AUD) can be defined to as addiction to the consumption of alcoholic drink or essentially alcohol dependency. At times, people who are alcoholics don’t even know that they are hooked and they effectively become functional alcoholics who need treatment.

Here is how one can tell that they have an alcohol addiction;

Symptoms

Experiencing temporary blackouts or short-term memory loss

Exhibiting signs of irritability and extreme mood swings

Making excuses for drinking such as to relax, deal with stress or feel normal

Choosing drinking over other responsibilities and obligations

Becoming isolated and distant from friends and family members

Drinking alone or in secrecy

Feeling hungover when not drinking

Changing appearance and group of acquaintances you hang out with

Treatment Methods

1. Behavioral Treatments

Counseling is used in behavioral treatments to change drinking habits. They are led by health professionals and backed up by research that shows they can be beneficial.

2. Mutual-Support Groups

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and other 12-step programs offer peer support to those who want to quit or reduce their drinking. Mutual support groups, when combined with treatment led by health professionals, can provide an invaluable additional layer of support.

3. Starting With a Primary Care Doctor

Talking to a primary care physician is an important first step for anyone considering treatment; he or she can be a good source for treatment referrals and medications. In addition, a primary care physician can:

Determine whether a patient’s drinking habits are dangerous.

Assist in the development of a treatment plan

Examine your overall health.

Determine whether alcohol-related medications are appropriate.

Institutions That Provide Addiction Treatment

1. The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA)

NACADA organizes sensitization and structured training aimed at families, workplaces, schools, and communities to address alcohol and drug use and its complications. These sessions aim to raise awareness about how to prevent alcohol and drug use at home, school, work, and in the community. Participant’s capacity to understand and implement evidence-based interventions grows as a result of drug use prevention training.

NACADA collaborates with both public and private institutions to develop and operate treatment and rehabilitation facilities, programs, and standards for people suffering from Substance Use Disorders (SUDs).

2. Freedom From Addiction Rehab Centre

Freedom from Addiction the Rehab Centre is one of Kenya’s best alcoholic rehabilitation centers. This facility provides 24-hour psychiatric care (schizophrenia, depression, mood disorders, detox, implant treatment, and aftercare services), counseling, and nursing services to drug addict patients. Tel: 0720 277447, 0728 334014, 0734 277447

3. Nairobi Place

Nairobi Place is a well-known rehabilitation center in Nairobi, Kenya, that helps people enslaved

by alcoholism and addiction. The Nairobi Place provides treatment that is of international

caliber.

4. Kenyatta National Hospital

Kenyatta National Hospital is also a well-known rehabilitation facility in Nairobi. Though this hospital provides treatment for a wide range of diseases, they also have a separate department for treating drug addicts.

5. Fountain of Hope

The Fountain of Hope is one of Nairobi’s best alcohol and drug abuse rehabilitation facilities. The Fountain of Hope is a Christian rehabilitation center in Kenya as well as a wellness center. The rehab provides comprehensive treatment for drug addiction, including physical, psychological, and spiritual therapy for the addict.

6. The Retreat Rehab Center

The Retreat Rehab Centre provides addicts with compassionate, multi-generational, and professional treatment. They offer professional counseling as well as social, medical, and spiritual care.

7. Asumbi Treatment Centre