Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is celebrating 120 years of service in Kenya. Founded in 1901, KNH is the biggest and oldest referral hospital in Kenya.

The facility has a massive bed capacity with over 6,000 staff, some of whom have been recognized and feted with The Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) by His Excellency President Kenyatta for their service.

The KNH staff who were feted includes, Mr. Kimengich Zacharia Patrick, Mr. Kibiwott Christopher Kemboi, Dr. Munyoro Esther Cege and Mrs. Ndung’u Jane Wanja. They received the OGW awards during the 2019 Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

The Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) is an award presented to individuals in recognition of an outstanding service rendered to the country in different responsibilities and capacities. More importantly, it is an award presented to those who put their lives at risk to save their fellow countrymen.

The hospital management has continuously put in efforts to raise the capacity and offer the best services for all the patients that seek medical services at the facility.

The hospital recently launched a curriculum for the Master of Medicine programs for Dermatology and Emergency Medicine in collaboration with the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology courses that are expected to begin next year.

Plans are also underway to expand the KNH labour ward to take care of the high demand for specialized services.

In line with its strategic plan, the KNH management has procured and installed supporting hardware for the ERP with the training of users also commencing. The next step in the implementation of the strategic plan is data migration.

Taking the strides further and to stay as a top medical facility, Kenyatta National Hospital has expanded to a remarkable level on the clinical front. Speaking on this, KNH Chief Executive (CEO) Dr. Evanson Kamuri said that the facility is now a referral-only facility set to offer socialized services.

The CEO also noted that the hospital has conducted several major surgeries and procedures that have placed the medical facility on the world map. Some of them include the first Intraocular Chemotherapy in Kenya, a lifesaving interventional procedure.

KHN has also procured a renal dialysis machine the Hospital IDU.