In a landmark move for regional oncology, the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH) has unveiled the TrueBeam Radiotherapy System. It is an artificial intelligence-enabled platform designed to deliver high-precision radiation therapy.

The technology, developed by Varian Medical Systems, will offer patients more accurate targeting, fewer side effects, and significantly shorter treatment windows.

The TrueBeam system allows clinicians to target tumors with sub-millimeter precision. By integrating AI-enabled tools for scan analysis and treatment planning, the platform ensures that radiation is delivered with surgical-like accuracy, sparing the surrounding healthy tissue.

This level of precision has a direct impact on the patient experience. For instance, using Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), the hospital can now reduce conventional radiotherapy sessions from 20 minutes to under 10 minutes.

“TrueBeam allows us to deliver radiation with an unprecedented level of precision,” said Dr. Angela Waweru, Section Head of Radiotherapy at AKUH. “By minimizing exposure to nearby organs, we can reduce side effects and support faster recovery for our patients.”

The system is versatile, treating a wide spectrum of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, liver, and brain, as well as pediatric tumors. It is particularly effective for complex cases requiring Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) and Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS).

“In lung cancer, our real-time tumor tracking allows the high-dose radiation to be delivered precisely to the tumor even as the patient breathes,” explained Prof. Mansoor Saleh, Chair of the Haemato-Oncology Department. “Most conventional technologies would irradiate normal lung tissue when the tumor moves during breathing.”

In 2018, the hospital became the first in East Africa to install a PET-CT scanner and cyclotron.