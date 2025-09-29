The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH, N) has acquired the Vitek MS Prime, a technology that can identify disease-causing organisms in just 30 minutes. This is a dramatic reduction from the previous 8 to 18 hours.
This advanced system uses MALDI-TOF technology to rapidly detect a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, yeast, and other pathogens responsible for conditions like pneumonia, meningitis, and various infections.
The new technology marks a major leap forward from its predecessors. Dr. Shaheen Sayed, Chair of the Department of Pathology, highlighted the significant impact of the Vitek MS Prime.
“Previously, we had to send some samples to Asia, and patients would wait weeks for results. Now, we can do this right here, in our laboratory,” said Dr. Sayed. “This technology accelerates diagnosis, improves accuracy, and enables timely, targeted treatment—helping to curb inappropriate antibiotic use, fight antimicrobial resistance, and save patients unnecessary costs.”
The Vitek MS Prime installation is part of a collaborative Centre of Excellence in Microbiology and Antimicrobial Stewardship Project between AKUH, N and the bioMérieux Global Academy for Medical Education. AKUH, N has been chosen as only the second Centre of Excellence in Africa by bioMérieux.
Rashid Khalani, CEO of AKUH, N, emphasized the hospital’s dedication to leveraging global partnerships to enhance healthcare. “This milestone reflects our patient-centered efforts to address the growing burden of infectious diseases in the country and the region,” he said.
Dr. Gunturu Revathi, Head of Clinical Microbiology and Principal Investigator for the project, explained that the initiative will include training programs for multidisciplinary teams from over 10 public hospitals in Kenya, strengthening the nation’s capacity to fight infectious diseases.
Marc Haribou, Vice President for Clinical Operations, Africa at bioMérieux, underscored the importance of such collaborations. “Partnerships are critical to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes,” he stated. “Reliable and rapid diagnostic solutions are essential to achieving better outcomes across Africa as we strive to make the world a healthier place.”