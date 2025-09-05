The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has received two awards at the 3rd Annual Supply Chain & Logistics Summit and Awards, East Africa. The hospital’s outstanding contributions to healthcare supply chain and logistics were recognized with two of the event’s most prestigious awards.
Amin Dharsi, AKUH’s Purchases and Supply Chain Management Regional Director, was named Supply Chain Leader of the Year. Meanwhile, Joseph Kabiru, the Division’s Operations Manager, received the Logistics Professional of the Year award. The awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate innovation, efficiency, and resilience in managing critical operations.
Mr. Dharsi noted that the awards highlight AKUH’s dedication to operational excellence and its direct impact on patient outcomes. “Behind every patient served at our hospital is a robust supply chain system ensuring that medicines, equipment, and resources are delivered on time, every time,” he said. He added that the recognition is a testament to the leadership and dedication of his team.
AKUH serves an estimated 700,000 patients annually across East Africa, with its supply chain ensuring the timely availability of necessary medical products and consumables. The hospital’s logistics systems have been critical in addressing challenges and ensuring resilient healthcare delivery in the region.
The 2025 Summit convened industry leaders and policymakers to explore strategies for strengthening the region’s supply chain. Discussions focused on leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, promote cross-border trade, and attract investment.