The Surgery Residency Programme at Aga Khan University (AKU) Medical College, East Africa, has officially become the first in Kenya and the wider region to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I).

The ACGME-I is the gold standard for postgraduate medical training. To earn this seal, a program must demonstrate rigorous adherence to structured supervision, meticulous case tracking, and robust patient safety systems.

For the average patient, this translates to a higher guarantee of quality. Surgeons coming out of this program are now assessed against the same benchmarks used by the world’s top medical institutions, ensuring that surgical care in East Africa is consistent, safe, and globally competitive.

“With this accreditation, all our Master of Medicine Residency programmes are now accredited with the ACGME-I,” said Professor Lukoye Atwoli, Dean of the Medical College, East Africa. “It is a testament to the quality of our programmes and the pedigree of our faculty, staff, and students.”

Kenya currently faces a staggering deficit in specialist surgical care. Data from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) paints a stark picture:

Current Workforce: 581 licensed surgeons.

Population: Approximately 50 million.

The Ratio: ~1 surgeon per 100,000 people.

The Global Target: The WHO and Lancet Commission recommend 20 specialist providers per 100,000 people.

A 2018 assessment revealed that across the nation’s Level 4 hospitals, the primary referral points for rural counties, there were only 106 general surgeons. For patients, this leads to a dangerous ripple effect of delayed cancer treatments, overstretched trauma centers, and complications in emergency childbirth.

The region has seen an uptick in botched procedures, ranging from failed reconstructive surgeries to unsafe cosmetic operations performed by unqualified providers. By standardizing specialist training through ACGME-I, AKU is providing a necessary firewall against medical malpractice and substandard care.

The program has already graduated 39 surgeons and is currently training 19 residents, with plans to expand intake soon.

“This accreditation underscores our commitment to developing highly skilled, globally competitive surgeons who can meet the evolving needs of our region,” noted Dr. Abdulkarim Abdallah, Chair of Surgery at AKU.